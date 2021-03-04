Pier 17 opens ski-lodge themed 'The Greens'

Pier 17 is typically home to concerts and events, but now the rooftop overlooking the Brooklyn Bridge has had to pivot through the pandemic. So they’ve opened The Greens– now a winter ski-lodge-themed outdoor dining location.

The cozy feeling of an upstate ski lodge, nestled downtown with ski-chic decor, indoor heaters, touchless ordering, and molecule air purifiers inside cabins – The Greens is going above and beyond to keep you COVID-safe.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!

With your cabin reservation, you can have up to ten friends, enjoying everything from burgers, to fondue, and specialty cocktails crafted by Dante’s.

"We’ve had about 45,000 people come through on the rooftop, and everyone feels safe and that’s why they keep coming back. That’s why reservations are so hard to get," said Tyler Jones, Pier 17.

With your cabin reservation, you can have up to ten friends, enjoying everything from burgers, to fondue, and specialty cocktails crafted by Dante’s. (FOX 5 NY)

Advertisement

Reservations open up every Monday morning around 10 a.m. – but know they sell out quick! There’s also a reservation fee between $5 and $50 based on the day and time of your reservation.

Learn more at Pier17NY.com