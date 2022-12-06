Pickpockets targeting visitors to popular Bryant Park in NYC

A pair of pickpockets are targeting people, mostly women, in Bryant Park, the NYPD says. There have been at least 18 incidents over the past few weeks.

The popular Midtown Manhattan park is now set up as a tourist spot with a winter village featuring holiday shops, an ice skating rink and food sales.

The incidents are all similar. A victim is bumped in the park and later discovers items like credit cards, phones, and AirPods are missing.

The NYPD has released images of a man and woman wanted for questioning in the incidents that police classify as grand larcenies.

The NYPD released an image of two people wanted in connection with pickpocket incidents in Bryant Park in Manhattan.

Here is a list of the incidents that the New York City Police Department believes are connected.

Incident 1: On Thursday, November 24, 2022, at approximately 8:35 a.m. a 41-year-old woman was bumped. She later discovered her credit cards and MetroCard were gone.



Incident 2: On Thursday, November 24, 2022, at approximately 8:35 a.m. a 41-year-old woman was bumped. She later discovered her credit card was gone.



Incident 3: On Thursday, November 24, 2022, at approximately 11:40 a.m. a 41-year-old female was bumped. She later discovered her iPhone was gone.



Incident 4: On Friday, November 25, 2022, at approximately 5 p.m. a 31-year-old man was bumped. He later discovered his credit card, AirPods, and MetroCard were gone.



Incident 5: On Friday, November 25, 2022, at approximately 5 p.m. a 24-year-old woman was bumped. She later discovered her credit card, AirPods, and MetroCard were missing.



Incident 6: On Thursday, November 24, 2022, at approximately 2 p.m. an 18-year-old woman was bumped. She later discovered her iPhone was gone.



Incident 7: On Sunday, November 20, 2022, at approximately 7:15 p.m. a 29-year-old woman was bumped. She later discovered her Gucci bag and credit card were gone.



Incident 8: On Monday, November 28, 2022, at approximately 5 p.m. a 24-year-old woman was bumped. She later discovered her Samsung phone was missing.



Incident 9: On Friday, December 2, 2022, at approximately 6:50 p.m. a 29-year-old woman was bumped. She later discovered her iPhone, credit card & debit card were gone.



Incident 10: On Thursday, December 1, 2022, at approximately 9:05 p.m. a 24-year-old woman was bumped. She later discovered her iPhone was gone.



Incident 11: On Saturday, December 3, 2022, at approximately 12:30 p.m. a 67-year-old man was bumped. He later discovered his wallet and credit cards were gone.



Incident 12: On Saturday, December 3, 2022, at approximately 4:50 p.m. a 25-year-old woman was bumped. She later discovered her iPhone was gone.



Incident 13: On Saturday, December 3, 2022, at approximately 12:30 p.m. a 25-year-old woman was bumped. She later discovered her iPhone was gone.



Incident 14: On Saturday, December 3, 2022, at approximately 5:30 p.m. a 20-year-old woman was bumped. She later discovered her iPhone and MetroCard were gone.



Incident 15: On Saturday, December 3, 2022, at approximately 7:00 p.m. a 35-year-old woman was bumped. She later discovered her iPhone was missing.



Incident 16: On Saturday, December 3, 2022, at approximately 12:30 p.m. a 33-year-old woman was bumped. She later discovered her wallet and credit card were gone.



Incident 17: On Saturday, December 3, 2022, at approximately 12:30 p.m. a 23-year-old woman was bumped. She later discovered her iPhone and credit cards were missing.



Incident 18: On Friday, December 2, 2022, at approximately 6:30 a.m. a 30-year-old woman was bumped. She later discovered her iPhone was gone.



Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).