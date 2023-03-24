Pickleball courts coming to Wollman Rink in Central Park

"It’s a fun, fast-paced sport that’s easy to pick up and accessible for players of all ages and abilities." — NYC Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue

Pickleball is coming to the Big Apple!



Fourteen pickleball courts are expected in Wollman Rink in Central Park from April 7 to Oct. 9.

Wollman Rink in Central Park.

The courts will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, and will be run by CityPickle.

The planned facility is being called the largest pickleball installation in the Northeast.

A rendering from CityPickle.

"Pickleball is a sport that became immensely popular after the pandemic – it’s a fun, fast-paced sport that’s easy to pick up and accessible for players of all ages and abilities," said NYC Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue. "We’re thrilled to see pickleball coming to Central Park’s Wollman Rink, a highly visible and well-loved space that is a destination for New Yorkers and tourists alike."

Renting a full court will cost $80-$120 per hour depending on peak times.

CityPickle will take court reservations beginning March 31.