Photographer takes front porch portraits to benefit United Way, police

Studio 27 Photography on Long Island has found a way to take family portraits during the pandemic and give back to the community.

For about a month now photographers at Studio 27 are volunteering their time capturing families on their front porch, documenting life during the Coronavirus Pandemic.

“The whole idea of doing this is to put smiles on the faces of these people to make them just forget about what’s going on around the world,” said Steve Germano, vice president of Studio 27. The project is called ‘Front Steps Family Portraits.’

>MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More than 150 families have already had their photo taken.

The photographer shows up and from the curb using their long lens they capture the moment, re-affirming family bonds. “One dad he never really has time to play ball with his son and play catch because he’s always at work so we photographed those moments,” said Germano.

Each family is given five free photos. If they want to download or print more pictures they are asked to make a donation.

Advertisement

Germano says all proceeds will go to United Way of Long Island, an organization offering relief to families suffering from COVID-19, and to a local police precinct who is low on PPE.

Since April 1, Studio 27 has raised $3,000. The goal is to raise $5,000, but no matter the amount Germano has vowed to match it.