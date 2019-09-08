Photographer captures moment 'curious' squirrel stops to smell a flower

Image 1 of 3 ▼

A photographer in Vienna, Austria captured the moment a small ground squirrel stopped to smell the flowers — in order, evidently, to find out which one would taste the best.

Dick van Duijn, 34, from the Netherlands, told SWNS he spent two hours and took roughly 200 photos in order to capture the moment.

In the photos, the squirrel reaches for a yellow daisy, touching the flower to its face. Its eyes closed as it seemingly inhales the floral scent. Moments later, the rodent leaned in for a tasty bite, said the photographer.

“This curious ground squirrel started smelling and tasting the flower,” the photographer recalled. "I was really happy after capturing a photo like this."

"I went to Austria especially to photograph the ground squirrels,” he added. "It was great to witness this, and very satisfying."

Read updates at FOXNews.com.