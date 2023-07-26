Expand / Collapse search

Phish to play 2 shows to benefit flood recovery efforts in New York, Vermont

By AP REPORTER
Published 
New York
Associated Press

Phish is hosting two special benefit concerts at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) in order to support the victims of the recent devastating floods that struck Vermont and Upstate New York. FOX 5 NY anchor and Phish superfan Steve Lacy spoke with Page McConnell about the concerts and how fans can get involved to help.

Phish will play two special shows next month to benefit flood recovery efforts in Vermont and upstate New York.

The band, which was formed in Vermont in 1983, says on its website that it will play at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in New York on Aug. 25 and Aug. 26.

The band said 100% of net proceeds from all concert and merchandise sales will be directed to a 2023 Flood Recovery Fund that's part of a foundation it created in 1997. Phish "will support the many victims and their families, area businesses and nonprofits."

The band has been on tour.

"As soon as we realized the scope of the devastation, we all together said, ‘Is there anything we can do?’" Phish member Page McConnell told WCAX-TV. "The wheels started turning within the first few days of all the rain and flooding that was happening up there."

Storms dumped up to two months’ worth of rain over a couple of days in parts of the region earlier this month.