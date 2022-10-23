Philadelphia erupts with excitement, fans take to the streets as Phillies move on to World Series

When it comes to sports celebrations, no city does it quite like Philadelphia!

From first pitch to final out, Phillies fans cheered on their team - erupting with pure joy as they clinched the NLCS with a 4-3 victory against the Padres in Game 5.

The Phillies will now move on the World Series for the first time since 2009, and Philadelphia is ready to support the Fightin' Phils to the finish - but first it's time to celebrate!

From Citizens Bank Park to Broad Street, crowds of fans let out a collective cheer that must have been heard for miles.

In Center City, one risky fan in Flyers gear took on the Philadelphia tradition of climbing a pole, surrounded by fans cheering him to the top. He may have been the first, but definitely won't be the last!

Parts of Broad Street were closed off as crowds grew larger and louder in a celebration that is bound to last well into the night.

SkyFOX was live as fan converged at the 5 Points Intersection, letting out cheers and even fireworks as they get ready to support their team through the World Series - and hopefully bring home the title!