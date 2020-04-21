Pharmaceutical company offering free insulin to diabetic patients who have lost health coverage

Pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk announced that it will offer a free supply of insulin for 90 days to people with diabetes who have lost health insurance due to a change in job status because of the COVID-19 crisis.

"The pandemic is taking a serious toll on the nation's health and economy. Millions of people are losing jobs and health coverage, and that's especially tragic if you have a chronic disease like diabetes," said Doug Langa, Executive Vice President, North America Operations and President of Novo Nordisk Inc.

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates

The company said that through its Diabetes Patient Assistance Program, applicants are not required to provide proof of income, but they must submit documentation showing loss of health care benefits from job termination.

Eligible applicants who meet the criteria set by the company will receive insulin free of charge for 90 days.

RELATED: Telehealth visits could play important role in COVID-19 crisis

People applying for the program must have a valid prescription for Novo Nordisk insulin and can find out if they meet the criteria by visiting NovoCare.com or by calling 1.844.NOVO4ME (1-844-668-6463).

Advertisement

The company added that they understand the difficulty in obtaining certain documentation amid COVID-19 closures, saying that they have an “immediate supply option” available for customers.

RELATED: A guide to surviving financially as the bills come due

“We know people need more help right now and we want to do something that could make an immediate difference,” said Langa. "Patients have enough issues to worry about at this moment. We don't want being able to pay for their insulin to be one of them."