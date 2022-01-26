'Phantom of the Opera' welcomes first black lead actress

Emilie Kouatchou has been the alternate for Christine Daaé, the female lead in Phantom of the Opera since October.

But Wednesday, in her words, "something crazy" is happening.

Kouatchou will become the first black leading lady in the Broadway production.

"I think this is a stepping stool for the future of not only Phantom, but of Broadway in general," she says.

"It's not going to be.. the thing that changes Broadway for good. But I think it's really, really important to see someone who looks like me.. on the outside of the Majestic Theatre, and to see someone who looks like me playing this role that's been played by white women-- predominantly white women-- in the past."

"I didn't have as many role models as people do now," Kouatchou says, "And I get to be a role model for others, hopefully. And that's just like the biggest gift of all. "

The move comes seven years after another first, when Norm Lewis became the first black actor to play the show’s title character.

Kouatchou says that, yes, she will be nervous when she takes her first bow in her permanent role. But more than that, she says, she is ready. And you can bet she’ll be smiling.

"It’s crazy. It’s insane."