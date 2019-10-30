PG&E blackout: Elderly and disabled residents, including original Rosie the Riveter, left in dark for days

A group of nearly 60 senior citizens - including 98-year-old Rosie Gould, an original Rosie the Riveter during World War II - say they have been left in the dark for at least four days because of the PG&E power shutoff.

"It's dangerous for one thing," said Gould, who was one of the first female welders at the Kaiser shipyard in 1942 and is still a docent at the Rosie the Rivert/World War II Home Front National Historical Park in Richmond. "Not all people have flashlights."

Although she has been through a lot in her life, this dayslong blackout since Saturday has been especially difficult.

"It's been hard mentally," Gould said. "I just broke down yesterday. I couldn't stop crying."

Seniors at the Bennett House in Fairfax have to use headlamps because of the PG&E power shutoff. Oct. 29, 2019

She and her fellow seniors live at Bennett House in Fairfax, Calif. a three-story building for low-income and disabled seniors run by Mercy Housing, where officials weren't immediately available for comment. The residents say there's no manager or worker who lives on site. They say they've asked management for a generator prior to this outage but haven't received one. PG&E also didn't immediately respond for an update to when power would be restored.

PG&E has been shutting off power throughout Northern California to prevent their equipment from toppling in the high winds and sparking more wildfires. Marin County, where Gould lives, has been hit the hardest in the Bay Area in terms of blackouts.

Just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Fairfax police, who watched an earlier KTVU report of the situation, arrived to check on the welfare of the residents.

Gould, who was invited to the White House by then Vice President Joe Biden in 2014 and who convinced the Senate to establish a national Rosie the Riveter Day in 2017, reached out to KTVU on Tuesday afternoon in a near panic. Gould and her neighbors have been struggling, living without hot water, lights and the service of an elevator -- leaving many residents who use wheelchairs trapped in their rooms, unable to get downstairs and get outside. Others say they have gone without a cooked meal for days. They are angry and scared.

Phyllis Gould, 98, an original Rosie the Riveter, has been living in the dark in Fairfax, Calif. since Saturday. Oct. 29, 2019

"I've been oxygen dependent," said Georgina Raynor, who lives on the third floor and has been confined to her bed. "I have to rely on tanks being delivered with the power shutoff. Very frightening."

Down the darkened hallway, which had no emergency lighting set up, Charles Mason, 78, said he was down to two candles. "What do I do after that?" he asked.

He said he got two texts in the last two days that power would be restored, and yet, he remained in the cold and dark.

"Nothing's happened," he said. "Who's responsible?"

Vicky Carruthers, 75, gave KTVU a tour of the building, using a headlamp to show the crew around in the dark.

"There are no safety or exit lights anywhere," she said. "Maybe the elevator could work so the people who are trapped upstairs who are disabled and very old can get downstairs if they need to get out. My big fear is a fire."

Those fortunate enough to live on the first floor are relying on a generator owned by Mark Shawn Keltner, 68, to power on a television in the community room. His generators also has been helping to give their wheelchairs, medical devices and phones some much-needed juice.

"They're my neighbors," he said. "They're my friends. Most of them, half of them, I don't even know 'cause they live inside their apartments. They're in wheelchairs, totally helpless without electricity."