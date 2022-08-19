PF Chang’s Home Menu Beef & Broccoli recalled after buyers find orange chicken in bags

article

Nearly 120,000 pounds of PF Chang’s Home Menu Beef & Broccoli have been recalled after complaints that the frozen bags contained orange chicken instead of beef.

The products, sold by Conagra Brands Inc., contain egg, a known allergen that’s not included on the product label. They were made on May 26 and May 27 and have the following label: 22-oz. plastic bag packages with lot code "5006 2146 2012" and a "best by" date of May 21, 2023.

The problem came to light after two complaints from consumers who found chicken in their bags instead of beef.

The US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, the agency that handles recalls, said there have been no reports of adverse reactions.

If you have the product in your freezer, you’re urged to throw it away or return it for a refund.

Anyone with questions about the recall can call he Conagra Brands Consumer Care line at (800) 280-0301 or email Consumer.Care@conagra.com.