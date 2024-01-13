Expand / Collapse search
'Seinfeld' actor Peter Crombie dead at 71

By FOX TV Digital Team
Published 
Entertainment
Fox TV Stations
SEINFELD -- "The Pitch" Episode 3 -- Pictured: (l-r) Peter Crombie as Crazy Joe Davola, Jerry Seinfeld as Jerry Seinfeld (Photo by Gary Farr/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Actor Peter Crombie, best known for playing "Crazy" Joe Davola on "Seinfeld," has died. He was 71 years old.

His ex-wife, Nadine Kijner, announced his death on her Instagram page with a touching tribute and photos of the former couple on their wedding day.

"Thank you for so many wonderful memories and being such a good man," she said in the post. "Fly free into the Un-boundless source of light, Peter … So so many people loved you because you were a kind, giving, caring and creative Soul."

TMZ reports that Crombie suffered a short illness that "took his life quickly." He died Wednesday morning.

RELATED: 'Cooking With Lynja' TikTok icon dies at 67 after cancer battle

In his "Seinfeld" role, Crombie played the part of "Crazy" Joe Davola, a psychopath who regularly seeks revenge on Jerry or Kramer for imagined or trivial things.

SEINFELD -- "The Opera" Episode 9 -- Pictured: Peter Crombie as 'Crazy' Joe Davola (Photo by Randy Tepper/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Crombie also had roles in "Se7en"(1995), "My Dog Skip" (2000) and "The Blob" (1988), among dozens of other acting credits, according to his biography on IMDb.

Comedian Lewis Black paid tribute to his late friend on X (formerly Twitter).

"Am heartbroken by the death of my good friend Peter Crombie," Black said. "He was a gifted artist. Not only was he a wonderful actor but an immensely talented writer. More importantly he was as sweet as he was intelligent and I am a better person for knowing him."