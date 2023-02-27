Perth Amboy HS students hold walkout over stabbing of 11-year-old

"Enough is enough, and we’re not being heard." — Female student

Hundreds of Perth Amboy High School students held a walkout Monday to call for more action after an 11-year-old was stabbed while walking home from a nearby middle school.

School safety worries are at an all-time high after the 11-year-old was allegedly stabbed last week by another student on the way home from school. Students are now taking to the streets to voice their concerns.

"Enough is enough, and we’re not being heard. We’re not being listened to," one female student said.

The students walked out of class in solidary with the middle school children, who they said are afraid the stabbing will result in retaliation and further violence.

"I felt that my job, my priority, is to be here for my children." — Father of a student

Students and parents said there are fights almost weekly at the school.

"Well, I’m supposed to be at work right now, but the high school students decided to come out and protest the violence that’s been happening in the district and all of the schools," one father said. "I do have a middle schooler and a high schooler that’s right over there. High school students came over to walk over and protest. I felt that my job, my priority, is to be here for my children."

The 11-year-old is expected to survive.

Parents are planning to rally Monday night at a peaceful protest outside City Hall, demanding more safety measures and a safety plan.