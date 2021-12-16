FDNY rescues man trapped in Bronx trench

Approximately 100 firefighters and EMS crews helped rescue a man trapped knee-deep in a trench that had collapsed along Mosholu Avenue and 256th Street in the Bronx.

SkyFox was over the scene at about 10 a.m. Thursday as the FDNY attempted to remove the man who had been working to clear a waste pipe when the trench gave way.

About two hours into the rescue that began at about 9 a.m., the man was disentangled and a board that had been pinning him down was removed, said FDNY Deputy Chief Michael Brown.

The man was pulled, alert, from the 10-foot deep hole and moved onto a backboard for medical evaluation.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

"It took quite a bit of time in a tight space. One of the hardest things was just being patient and working and having our firefighters work in the trench and be patient and have it be a slow but a safe operation," added Brown.

Other workers in the area were not injured.