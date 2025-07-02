Person struck by Q train near Union Square, police say
NEW YORK - A commuter was hit by an incoming Q train in Union Square Wednesday afternoon, according to police.
What we know:
The incident happened just before 4:30 p.m. near the Target on East 14th Street.
What we don't know:
Officials said no criminality is suspected. However, the condition of the individual is unknown.
Photos from the scene show emergency crews taking the individual into an ambulance.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.