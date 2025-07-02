Expand / Collapse search

Person struck by Q train near Union Square, police say

By
Published  July 2, 2025 6:17pm EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 NY
NEW YORK - A commuter was hit by an incoming Q train in Union Square Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

What we know:

The incident happened just before 4:30 p.m. near the Target on East 14th Street. 

What we don't know:

Officials said no criminality is suspected. However, the condition of the individual is unknown.

Photos from the scene show emergency crews taking the individual into an ambulance. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

  • This report is based on information from police. 

