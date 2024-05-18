Traffic building after person spotted climbing George Washington Bridge

article

Traffic is building up after a person was spotted climbing the George Washington Bridge Saturday afternoon, police said.

The traffic is mainly building up in Fort Lee, New Jersey as commuters travel eastbound towards the city.

"The GWB has extensive delays due to police activity. Please seek alternate route. Updates are posted when situations change," George Washington Bridge posted to X.

Police said there is no "political aspect" as to what the person is doing.

Citizen App footage shows first responders on the bridge.

The current wait time to get to the upper level of the bridge is 98 minutes and for the lower is 103 minutes.

This comes after the George Washington Bridge experienced delays on Wednesday after "police activity" was reported since 4:30 a.m.

One lane on the right inbound side was closed, as was the left lane on the outbound side. Lane closures also happened on the lower level. Delays were up to 90 minutes heading to the upper level.

According to reports, protesters may have caused disruptions on the bridge.

This story is developing. Stay with FOX 5 NY for updates.