A swimmer was reportedly pulled from the water in Rockaway Beach on Friday evening.

EMS responded to Shore Front Parkway and Beach 91st Street around 5 p.m. on Friday, where a man was found floating unconscious and unresponsive in the water.

The man was pulled out of the ocean by lifeguards and given CPR.

He was rushed to St. John's Hospital and is said to be in critical condition.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.