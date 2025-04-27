NYC Persian Day Parade celebrates culture and tradition along Madison Avenue

The Brief The 2025 Persian Day Parade took place Sunday in New York City along Madison Avenue. Now in its 22nd year, the parade celebrates the rich culture of the Persian people, independent of politics or religion. Despite tensions in the Middle East, organizers have emphasized that the event is not connected to the current Iranian government.



The 2025 Persian Day Parade brought music, dance, and the aroma of traditional Persian foods to Madison Avenue on Sunday, filling New York City with vibrant celebration.

Now in its 22nd year, the parade honors the rich culture of the Persian people, independent of politics or religion.

Local perspective:

Despite tensions in the Middle East, organizers have emphasized that the event is not connected to the current Iranian government, but instead highlights Iran’s ancient traditions and cultural values.

Iranian-Americans wearing traditional Persian clothing from northern providences dance on Madison Avenue during the 2nd annual Persian Day Parade Sunday March 20, 2005. The first day of spring, March 20th, also coincides with the first day of Iranian Expand

As FOX 5 NY's Michelle Ross reports, hospitality is a central aspect of Persian culture, and today’s parade highlighted that tradition.

Nowruz

The Persian Day Parade typically follows the celebration of Nowruz, the Persian new year.

Nowruz, the Persian (Iranian) New Year, marks the arrival of spring and translates to "new day." It’s a joyful celebration of renewal and rebirth that begins with the Spring Equinox.

Iranian-Americans wearing traditional Persian clothing march down Madison Avenue during the 2nd annual Persian Day Parade Sunday March 20, 2005. The first day of spring, March 20th, also coincides with the first day of Iranian New Year. Ramin Talaie Expand

The backstory:

The parade's flag — featuring a lion emblem — symbolizes Persia’s deep history rather than any current or former political regime.

"This parade is a platform to educate and to remind our next generation where they belong," an organizer explained to FOX 5 NY.

Crowds enjoyed live music, traditional dances like Esche — a flirtatious, yet graceful form of dance rooted in ballet, and, of course, plenty of food.

Skewers of kebab kubideh, plates of fragrant stews, tahdig (crispy rice), fresh herbs, and traditional sweets like saffron ice cream made the event a feast for all the senses.

Iranian-American girls wearing traditional outfits dance on Madison Avenue during the 3rd annual Persian Day Parade on March 19, 2006, in New York City. The parade represents the Persian culture also celebrates the Iranian New Year which starts on th Expand

Betty Emamian, the parade’s director of public relations, shared her excitement over the food offerings.

"This is my favorite part about being Persian," she said, highlighting dishes like kebab kubideh and gourmet sabzi, a slow-cooked herb stew considered the unofficial national dish of Iran.

The celebration also reflected the contributions of Iranian-Americans to the U.S., from Silicon Valley tech leaders to the many doctors practicing across the New York City area.

Organizers emphasized that everyone, regardless of background or religion, was welcome to join in the festivities.