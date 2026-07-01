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Empire State Building climb: 2 in custody after raising flag in apparent proposal stunt

By
FOX 5 NY
New York City
Updated July 1, 2026 1:35 PM EDT Published July 1, 2026 12:22 PM EDT
Empire State Building climb: 2 in custody
Empire State Building climb: 2 in custody

Empire State Building climb: 2 in custody

Two masked individuals are in custody after scaling to the top of the Empire State Building on Wednesday to unfurl a banner promoting world peace before an apparent proposal unfolded.

NEW YORK CITY - Two masked individuals are in custody after scaling to the top of the Empire State Building on Wednesday to unfurl a banner promoting world peace before an apparent proposal unfolded.

What we know:

The incident, which took place around noon, quickly caught the eyes of onlookers below and sparked a frenzy on social media as footage circulated online.

Once they reached the top, the duo raised a flag that read, "When the power of love beats the love of power, the world knows peace."

The climbers began their descent around 12:30 p.m. before one of the climbers appeared to propose to the other on a spire platform. They continued climbing down just before 1 p.m.

Partner proposes on Empire State Building spire after climbing to raise flag
Partner proposes on Empire State Building spire after climbing to raise flag

Partner proposes on Empire State Building spire after climbing to raise flag

Two masked people climbed to the top of the Empire State Building in New York City and raised a flag promoting world peace in a stunning scene high above Manhattan. The moment took another unexpected turn when one of the climbers appeared to propose to the other on a spire platform. NYPD helicopters were seen near the climbers as officers responded to the building. Their identities and how they reached the top of the building were not immediately known.

The NYPD confirms that both individuals were taken into custody after helicopters swarmed the spire and officers climbed to the top themselves.

Who are the climbers?

Dig deeper:

The man and woman who made a harrowing climb to the top of the Empire State Building in New York City took to their social media accounts to say they were the pair who climbed the building spire.  Angela Nikolau and Ivan Beerkus, both of whom were the main subjects of a 2024 Netflix documentary titled "Skywalkers: A Love Story." Police have yet to confirm their identities.

Related

Empire State Building climbers: Who are the 'Skywalkers?'
article

Empire State Building climbers: Who are the 'Skywalkers?'

The couple who climbed on top of the Empire State Building are known "rooftoppers," Angela Nikolau and Ivan Beerkus.

What we don't know:

It is still unknown how the climbers managed to reach the top of the building. Police say charges are pending, and an investigation is underway.

The backstory:

The Empire State Building, which has 102 floors, is 1,454 feet from the tip of its antenna. The iconic building was built in just 410 days, opening on April 11, 1931. It held the title for tallest building for 40 years, until being surpassed by the World Trade Center in 1970.

The Source: Information from this article was sourced from SKYFOX visuals.

New York CityNews