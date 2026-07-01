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Empire State Building climbers display quote on banner: What does it say?

By Chris Williams
FOX Local
Unusual
Published July 1, 2026 12:59 PM EDT
Published July 1, 2026 12:59 PM EDT
article

Two people climbed to the top of the Empire State Building on Wednesday afternoon, holding a banner.

There is speculation that the man proposed to the woman during the stunt, though that has not been confirmed.

What does the banner say?

The banner displayed a quote widely attributed to legendary guitarist Jimi Hendrix: "When the power of love overcomes the love of power, the world will know peace." The message is commonly associated with promoting peace, compassion, and unity over conflict and the pursuit of power.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Unusual