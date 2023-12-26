Pennsylvania animal shelter empties every kennel just in time for Christmas: 'A true miracle'

Christmas wishes really do come true, even for our furry friends! An animal shelter in Pennsylvania is completely empty for the first time in 47 years.

"Today is a great day," the Adams County SPCA said last week. "Two weeks ago our kennels were almost filled. Now we don't have any dogs in the building at all."

The shelter has placed 598 animals with adoptive families, and reunited 125 strays with their owners.

And the animals didn't just go to any home. The staff says they worked hard to make sure each adoption was the perfect fit.

A busy year has ended with a "true miracle" for this incredible staff, who say they are beyond excited.

However, the work doesn't end with this holiday surprise.

"We will be pulling animals from other shelters in PA next week in hopes of relieving some of their stress," the shelter said.