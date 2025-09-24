Police respond to reported shooting at Penn Station

article

The Brief Police are investigating a shooting at Penn Station Wednesday evening. Officials said the incident happened around 7 p.m., and that a 32-year-old man was shot and injured. The investigation is ongoing, and police have not released information about what led to the incident.



Police are investigating a shooting inside Penn Station Wednesday evening.

Commuters described a chaotic scene on social media. One user wrote on X, "Wtf just happened at Penn Station."

What we know:

Officials said the incident happened around 7 p.m., and that a 32-year-old man was shot and injured.

He was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Despite the police response, NJ Transit and Amtrak appear to be running on or close to schedule.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what led to the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.