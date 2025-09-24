Police respond to reported shooting at Penn Station
NEW YORK - Police are investigating a shooting inside Penn Station Wednesday evening.
Commuters described a chaotic scene on social media. One user wrote on X, "Wtf just happened at Penn Station."
What we know:
Officials said the incident happened around 7 p.m., and that a 32-year-old man was shot and injured.
He was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.
Despite the police response, NJ Transit and Amtrak appear to be running on or close to schedule.
What we don't know:
It's unclear what led to the shooting.
The investigation remains ongoing.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
The Source: This report is based on information from police.