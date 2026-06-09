Penn Station renderings reveal brighter, more spacious renovations

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The Brief Newly released renderings showcase a massive upcoming redesign for Penn Station. The planned renovations will feature an expansive new main concourse, higher ceilings, commuter-friendly lighting and the removal of exterior columns. Construction for the comprehensive overhaul is not expected to break ground until the end of 2027.



Newly released renderings offer a glimpse into the highly anticipated renovations planned for Penn Station.

What we know:

The updated designs promise a massive aesthetic and functional overhaul aimed at stripping away the claustrophobic feel of the current terminal and creating a much more welcoming, modern environment for travelers.

Renderings show the complete removal of the columns currently situated at the front of the station, opening up the entryway.

Commuters can expect much higher ceilings and a spacious, brand-new main concourse.with upgraded lighting to brighten the transit hub.

The station's newly designed staircases will also be outfitted with classic bronze handrails.

Timeline:

Groundbreaking for the comprehensive Penn Station renovation is currently expected by the end of 2027.