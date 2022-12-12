Dramatic changes coming to office, retail and open space around Penn Station

FOX 5 News got an exclusive first look at the real estate redevelopment at Penn Plaza. Vornado Realty Trust is calling the re-imagined area the PENN District.

The massive yearslong project includes new construction and significant renovations of existing buildings, which will transform the office, retail, and transportation areas in and around Penn Station and Madison Square Garden.

The project includes an indoor and outdoor office environment unlike anything else in Midtown Manhattan.

For example, 2 Penn Plaza, also called simply PENN 2, will feature covered loggias, giving office workers access to outdoor space right on their floor. The structure will also feature a rooftop garden and picnic areas.

In addition to amenities inside the office buildings, 33rd Street between 7th Avenue and 8th Avenue will be permanently closed to vehicular traffic. Instead, the area will be a park accessible to the public.