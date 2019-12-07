‘Peloton Wife’ appears in ad selling gin for Ryan Reynolds

article

The actress who played the wife in a widely-criticized ad from Peloton is now the face of another brand.

Actor Ryan Reynolds recruited the woman to be part of a light-hearted spoof advertising his liquor company, Aviation Gin.

The hilarious ad shows the actress’s seemingly-traumatized face before pulling back to a wider shot showing her at a bar with two of her concerned friends.

The women console their friend, who offers a toast “to new beginnings” before proceeding to down an entire glass of the gin.

Reynolds shared the ad on Twitter with the caption “Exercise bike not included.”

The ad isn’t the only jab Peloton has taken this week, the high-end bike company lost about a billion dollars in value after the ad went viral.