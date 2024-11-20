Pedestrian struck and killed by minivan in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN - A woman was struck and killed by a minivan on Pennsylvania Avenue in Brooklyn, police said Wednesday evening.
Authorities believe the victim was already lying in the roadway when she was hit by a Toyota minivan.
The woman was rushed to Brookdale Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her identity has not yet been released pending family notification.
The driver of the minivan remained at the scene. No arrests have been made, and an investigation is still ongoing.