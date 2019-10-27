Pedestrian struck, killed by SUV in Queens

A 50-year-old Queens man is dead after being struck by a SUV white attempting to cross the street in Jackson Heights.

According to authorities, German Gutierrez was attempting to cross Astoria Boulevard near 93rd Street outside of the marked crosswalk when he was hit by a westbound 2016 Lexus SUV driven by a 66-year-old man. The driver of the SUV remained at the scene of the accident.

EMS were called to the scene, where they transported German to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst where he was declared dead.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.