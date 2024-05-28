Group of peacocks, peahens escape Bronx Zoo

At least five peacocks and peahens escaped the Bronx Zoo in NYC.

The birds strutted their way Monday morning through Morris Park, attracting the attention of neighborhood residents everywhere they went.

Several called the NYPD, who helped round up the birds and return them to the grounds of the zoo.

Escaped peacock returned to zoo

Just last year, an escaped peacock named Raul was also returned to the zoo after a wild journey around the borough.

Police responded to reports of a peacock on the run between Vice Avenue and East 180th Street. A few good Samaritans spotted the bird and attempted to keep it safe off the street.

Police said the peacock bit a man and then fled the scene. The man was not seriously injured and refused medical attention.

According to animal experts, Raul's taste of the streets of New York City is perfectly normal animal behavior.