PD: Phoenix mother arrested after accidentally shooting 13-year-old son

Phoenix Police say a 13-year-old boy was seriously injured after being accidentally shot by his mom during a fight at a home in Phoenix.

Officers responded to the incident at a residence near 24th Street and Van Buren Saturday evening.

Police say 59-year-old Michael Wilson confronted an unwanted guest outside his apartment, which led to a fight between the two. A 13-year-old boy was also outside at the time when his mother, 41-year-old Tonya Monroe got a gun to break up the fight, but accidentally discharged the weapon, hitting her son.

The boy was taken to a hospital with serious injuries but in stable condition.

Police arrested both Wilson and Monroe. The mother of the boy is accused of aggravated assault and disordering conduct. Wilson is accused of being in possession of drugs. The unwanted guest did not cooperate with officers.

The investigation is ongoing.