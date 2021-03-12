Patrick Ewing Says Madison Square Garden security doesn't recognize him

article

Basketball legend Patrick Ewing's number is retired and hangs from the rafters at Madison Square Garden but that doesn't mean everyone who works there knows who he is.

The hall of Fame center for the New York Knicks is now the head coach of the Georgetown Hoyas. The team is playing in the Big East Tournament at MSG.

With COVID-19 restrictions still in place, it made it difficult for Ewing to move freely inside the Garden. He said he would have to ask Knicks owner James Dolan about the frequent stops to check his credentials.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!

"Everybody in this building should know who the hell I am," Ewing said. "I was like, what the hell? Is this Madison Square Garden? I’m going to have to call Mr, Dolan and say, ‘Jeez, is my number in the rafters or what?’"

MSG Entertainment released a statement saying Ewing and Dolan have a long-standing relationship and the two spoke later in the day.

Advertisement

"We all know, respect and appreciate what (Ewing) means to The Garden and New York. Good luck to him and his Hoyas in the Big East semifinals," the statement said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.