Patient stabs doctor multiple times at Philadelphia hospital
A female doctor was stabbed multiple times in the face and head as she treated a patient at a Philadelphia hospital on Tuesday afternoon.
It happened inside Pennsylvania Hospital at the University of Pennsylvania.
Philadelphia Police say the doctor was in stable condition with her injuries and the patient was arrested at the scene. They also found the weapon he used.
No other details were immediately available.
