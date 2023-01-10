Expand / Collapse search

PATH train service resumes at WTC after NYPD investigation

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Published 
Updated 4:21PM
Manhattan
FOX 5 NY
NEW YORK - PATH Train service between Hoboken and the World Trade Center has been resumed after being briefly suspended Tuesday due to an NYPD investigation. 

The station was evacuated and closed pending the investigation, but by 4:16 p.m. service was resumed in both directions.

The MTA also said that 1 trains have resumed stopping at the WTC Cortlandt station in both directions after the investigation..

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more information. 