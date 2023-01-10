PATH train service resumes at WTC after NYPD investigation

article

PATH Train service between Hoboken and the World Trade Center has been resumed after being briefly suspended Tuesday due to an NYPD investigation.

The station was evacuated and closed pending the investigation, but by 4:16 p.m. service was resumed in both directions.

The MTA also said that 1 trains have resumed stopping at the WTC Cortlandt station in both directions after the investigation..

