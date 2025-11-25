PATH train struck individual at 23rd Street, suspending some service

The Brief A PATH train struck an individual at the 23rd Street station, according to the Port Authority Police Department. Train service between Journal Square 33rd Street and Hoboken Square 33rd Street is currently suspended due to the incident. Police have yet to confirm whether any criminality was involved in the incident.



A PATH train struck an individual at the 23rd Street station, according to the Port Authority Police Department.

Train service suspended, individual taken to hospital

What we know:

The individual that was struck by the train was transported to the hospital.

Train service between Journal Square 33rd Street and Hoboken Square 33rd Street is currently suspended due to the incident.

Police are currently at the scene investigating the incident.

What we don't know:

Police have yet to confirm whether any criminality was involved in the incident.

Both the identity and the current physical state of the individual hit by the PATH train are currently unknown.