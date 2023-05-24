Paterson shop owner attacked with bats, machete

Police are investigating after the owner of a mechanic's shop in Paterson says that he and his employees were attacked with baseball bats and a machete in a horrifying attack caught on surveillance camera.

According to Edwin Izaguirre, the owner of Fleet Truck Service, a dispute over a parking spot on May 13 led to the horrifying attack.

"I was surprised because I don't have problems with anyone," said Izaguirre. "I am here to make a living."

Paterson police were allegedly informed about the attack, but so far, no arrests have been made, even though the victims say the attackers are familiar faces from the neighborhood.