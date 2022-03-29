Passenger in car struck by SUV stabbed and killed in the Bronx

The NYPD is searching for the driver of a white SUV and at least another person involved in the deadly stabbing of a man in the Castle Hill section of the Bronx.

On March 26 at about 11:59 p.m., police responded to a 911 call about an assault in the area of Castle Hill Avenue and Bruckner Boulevard. They discovered a man with a stab wound to his right leg in front of 2162 Bruckner Boulevard.

William Peralta Diaz, 42, of the Bronx, was rushed to Jacobi Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, Peralta Diaz was a passenger in a 1999 Mazda four-door sedan that was struck by the SUV from behind. His girlfriend was behind the wheel, reported the NY Post.

Moments later, Peralta Diaz got out of the car to speak to the driver when the driver got out of the SUV and stabbed him, said police.

The SUV took off eastbound on Bruckner Boulevard.

Anyone with information about the crash and deadly stabbing is asked to contact the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or online at the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.