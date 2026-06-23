Passenger charged after Bronx stolen vehicle pursuit ends in police-involved shooting

The Brief An attempted NYPD traffic stop of a stolen Kia in the Bronx turned violent Sunday when the 18-year-old driver rammed into officers, injuring a sergeant and prompting police to shoot the teen in the arm. The driver, the injured sergeant, and several other officers were all transported to local hospitals and are currently recovering in stable condition. The vehicle's passenger, 20-year-old Angel Robles, was arrested at the scene without incident and charged on Monday with criminal possession of a loaded firearm.



A 20-year-old man is facing felony weapons charges following an attempt to stop a stolen vehicle on Sunday that left an NYPD sergeant injured and the vehicle's 18-year-old driver shot by police.

What we know:

Angel Robles, 20, was arrested Monday night and charged with criminal possession of a loaded firearm. Robles was the passenger in a stolen silver Kia Sportage that police boxed in after tracking the vehicle through the borough.

The backstory:

The incident began on Saturday when a Kia with New Jersey license plates was reported stolen in the Bronx.

The following day, a license plate reader flagged the stolen vehicle traveling near Washington Heights. Another reader picked it up crossing the University Heights Bridge, prompting NYPD Aviation to begin tracking the car from the air.

Unmarked police units then covertly followed the Kia eastbound on East Fordham Road before finally moving in to box it in near Cedar Avenue.

When the vehicle was forced to stop, officers surrounded the car and repeatedly ordered both occupants to exit. According to police officials, the 18-year-old driver refused the commands.

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Police say the driver threw the vehicle into reverse, striking multiple officers and an unmarked police car, before accelerating forward and hitting an NYPD sergeant. Another officer was forced to leap onto a parked vehicle to avoid being crushed.

In response to the threat, an officer positioned on top of a nearby vehicle discharged their firearm, striking the teen driver in the arm.

Dig deeper:

Emergency medical personnel transported the driver to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. The injured sergeant and several other officers were also taken to local hospitals for various injuries; all are reported to be in stable condition. Robles was taken into custody at the scene without further incident.

Officials confirmed during that the incident was captured on body-worn cameras. An investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

Police have yet to release further details about the 18-year-old driver, including an identity or possible charges.