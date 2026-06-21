Bronx police-involved shooting follows attempted stop of stolen vehicle

The Brief NYPD officials said officers attempted to stop a stolen Kia in the Bronx on Sunday, which struck multiple officers and a sergeant while trying to flee. Officials said an officer discharged a firearm during the encounter, striking the driver. The driver and injured officers have been hospitalized and are in stable condition, and the incident remains under investigation.



A police-involved shooting occurred in the Fordham section of the Bronx on Sunday after officers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle, according to NYPD officials.

What we know:

Police said during a press conference Sunday night that a silver Kia Sportage, reported stolen from the Bronx on June 20, was tracked through license plate readers and later located by NYPD units as it traveled along West Fordham Road.

Officials said members of a Community Response Team attempted to stop the vehicle and repeatedly ordered the driver and passenger to exit. As officers surrounded the car, the driver allegedly shifted into reverse and struck multiple officers and an unmarked police vehicle before driving forward and hitting a sergeant.

While the driver continued attempting to flee, an officer on top of a nearby vehicle discharged their firearm. The driver was struck and taken to Saint Barnabas Hospital in stable condition.

The sergeant and other officers involved were also transported to local hospitals with injuries and are reported to be in stable condition, the NYPD said.

What's next:

The incident is under investigation by the NYPD Force Investigations Division and was captured on body-worn camera footage, officials added.