Passaic County Sheriff dies from self-inflicted gunshot at restaurant

Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik died of a self-inflicted gunshot Tuesday at a restaurant in Clifton.

According to reports, Berdnik died inside Toros, a Turkish restaurant located on Hazel Street.

Berdnik has been sheriff of the county since 2011, and was re-elected in 2022.

SkyFOX flew over the scene where there was a large police presence.

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the tragic loss of Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik," Governor Phil Murphy said in a statement. "Tammy and I were blessed to have counted Sheriff Berdnik as a close friend. We will miss him — and his leadership — dearly. And we are sending our prayers and condolences to Sheriff Berdnik’s wife, Monica, their four adult children, and the entire team at the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office."

