74-year-old woman killed by falling bricks from Brooklyn building

A 74-year-old woman died after she was struck by a brick that fell from a Brooklyn building, according to police.

Bricks reportedly fell from a brownstone near 6th Avenue and 54th Street in Sunset Park, police said.

The victim, Dale Finger, lived in the building and was found unconscious around noon.

She was transported to Maimonides Medical Center and was later pronounced dead.

It is unclear at this time if the collapse was weather-related.

