Part of crane falls onto Brooklyn building's roof

Part of a crane boom fell onto the roof of a building in Brooklyn on Monday afternoon, the FDNY said.

It happened at a four-story house on 44th Street between 14th and 15th Avenues in Borough Park after 2:30 p.m.

The FDNY said there were 60 fire and EMS personnel at the scene.

No injuries have been reported at this time. All workers and occupants of the building were accounted for.

The incident was placed under control at 3:28 p.m.

Officials are still investigating why it happened.



