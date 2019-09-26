Parking issues caused by film and TV production in NYC leaving some residents frustrated

New York City has a thriving film and TV production industry, but the parking issues that can be caused by a movie deciding to shoot on your street are beginning to grate on many residents.

The issue was the subject of a special hearing on Thursday by the City Council Committees on Small Business and Technology.

"It seems like this adminstration is willing to say 'Let these small businesses suffer, they're going to put up with no parking infront of their stores for several days, if not weeks," said City Councilman Robert Holden.

The chief complaint from business owners is that the production vehicles prevent deliveries from being made as well as discouraging foot traffic from prospective and regular customers. Homeowners also spoke out about safety concerns.

However, opinion was not uniform at the hearing. Some business owners thanked film and TV productions for the extra revenue they bring in for local businesses.

According to the city, more than 9,000 film and TV production permits were granted in 2018, with 2019 expected to exceed that number.

Four bills have been proposed that include increasing the amount of notice neighborhoods are given when parking will be disrupted and raising the fees for filming on city property.