Suspects threaten parking garage attendant before taking off with Mercedes, BMW: Cops

Two men are wanted by police for threatening a parking garage attendant in Washington Heights with a gun before taking off with the man's cell phone, wallet, and two luxury vehicles.

The suspects entered the parking garage located at 506 West 181 Street on Sunday at about 8 a.m. when they pointed a gun at the parking attendant, said police. After grabbing his wallet and cell phone, the suspects removed keys from a key box to a 2015 Mercedes Benz C30, and a 2014 black BMW 335i with Pennsylvania license plate: RR6B32.

The men drove away in the vehicles.

Cops released surveillance video of the incident.

Anyone with information in regard to the whereabouts of the individuals or vehicles is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential, said police.