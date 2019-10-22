Parking at American Dream Mall could cost $30

Depending on when you go and what is going on at the sports complex, you could end up paying $30 to park at the new American Dream mall next to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

And that is before you spend money at the attractions inside the mall. Tickets for the Nickelodeon Universe will cost between $39.99 and $49.99 per person.

You would have to visit for more than 8 hours to hit the pricy parking. Rates are much lower for shorter visits, starting at $3 for up to 3 hours.

After more than 15 years of starts and stops, the mall and entertainment space at the Meadowlands formerly known as Xanadu is scheduled to open to the public this weekend.

Tickets for the Nickelodeon Universe amusement park are already sold out for the opening weekend.

There will also eventually be 23 full-service restaurants, a food court, Kosher food hall, and about 300 stores and entertainment venues at the complex.

The owners hope to eventually attract 40 million visitors to the complex in the first year.