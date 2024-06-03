NYC Parks officer detaining child selling fruit sparks outrage: VIDEO

Mayor Eric Adams defended park officers and the NYPD after a video showed a parks enforcement officer detaining a child who was illegally selling fruit on Sunday.

The incident took place on Sunday around 2 p.m. in Battery Park when an NYC parks officer tried to handcuff a 12-year-old girl.

Officials said the girl's mother has been warned multiple times not to illegally sell food and says some of the food was unsafe to eat.

Bystanders intervened and tried to pull the girl away from the park officer and they both fell to the ground.

"I still think violence is not the answer. There definitely should be better options," a witness said.

Mayor Adams defended the park officers and the NYPD.

"I saw the video. The parent there is a habitual abuser of it, and she has been told several times, and she refuses to comply." — Mayor Adams

The City Parks Department told FOX 5 that the officer involved has been assigned administrative duties while an investigation is underway and issued this statement:

"When individuals have repeatedly flouted the law, we take additional enforcement actions, and there are instances when it is necessary to place violators and individuals obstructing the law under arrest."

Adams said this incident spotlights a bigger issue. He has been pushing for the federal government to allow migrants to work legally.

The Parks Department says the child’s 32-year-old mother was arrested.