Parents, officials scrambling after Huntington school district loses bus contract

The Huntington School District in Suffolk County, Long Island is scrambling to get a bus company to pick up students after losing its contract with its transportation service provider.

According to an email sent by Superintendent James Polansky, the Huntington Coach Corporation informed the district that as of September 30, the company would no longer cover as many as 42 morning and 34 afternoon school bus routes.

"Furthermore, the letter suggested that the company would abandon its five existing contracts with Huntington altogether, effective close of business on Friday, October 8," Polansky said.

The company blamed the pandemic, saying many of their drivers had switched careers.

"At this point, we are putting forth best efforts to address the routes that will potentially be impacted this week. Affected families will be contacted via school district channels as soon as possible today," Polansky said in the email. "We are currently pursuing alternatives and all remedies available to us."

The bus company says Huntington would be the only school district to lose service.

