Parents of Perth Amboy students demand change amid school violence

A school board meeting is underway at Perth Amboy High School in New Jersey where parents are demanding the superintendent of schools resigns after some violent incidents at the schools.

This is the first board meeting being held since the stabbing of an 11-year-old student last month, and although the attack did not happen on school grounds, parents and students from the Perth Amboy Public School District said that there is too much violence going on in the schools and nothing is being done about it.

Before the meeting started, some parents, teachers and students protested outside the high school demanding change for their district.

Last week hundreds of Perth Amboy high school students walked out of class to protest what they said are unsafe conditions at both the high school and middle school.

Parents said there are frequent fights and they constantly fear for their children's lives.

A number of actions to keep children safe are expected to be discussed by the superintendent and the board.

One of those actions is armed security guards and the purchase of metal detectors.