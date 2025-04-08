Parents, alumni rally ahead of Preston High School hearing

The Brief Preston High School in the Bronx is scheduled to permanently close in June. Parents, alumni and community members rallied ahead of a hearing to determine what led to the decision to close the school. Sisters of the Divine Compassion own the school and said the school was not financially sound and enrollment has declined.



Parents and alumni of Preston High School in the Bronx are rallying ahead of a hearing to discuss what led to the decision to shut down the school.

School closure announced

The backstory:

The school announced it would be permanently closing in June.

Preston High School is owned by the Sisters of the Divine Compassion, which maintained that the school was not financially sound and enrollment had declined.

Offers to buy the school were rejected

Members of the community who say the school is essential, especially for people of color, claimed multiple offers have been made to the Sisters to buy the school, but the offers were rejected.

What they're saying:

"People of color come to Preston to feel safe because Preston opened the doors to anyone, even immigrants. They empower women and these women become somebody and that’s what we need," one parent told FOX 5 New York.

Tuesday hearing

What's next:

A hearing being held by Attorney General Letitia James will take place on Tuesday and last until 8 p.m.