Paramedic loses daughter in fire at his home

A paramedic in North Carolina lost his daughter Tuesday after a fire at his home.

The Altamahaw-Ossipee Fire Department told WGPH the fire happened at the home of Eric Thomas, who also responded to the call. His 40-year-old daughter, Candice Wynn, passed away after authorities rescued her from the house.

“The A-O Fire Department is saddened by this tragic event, the fire happened at the residence of one of our dedicated members,” the department said in a news release. “This member has over 30 years of service to the citizens of Alamance County through our dept and the Alamance County EMS.”Firefighters first learned of the blaze at 9:45 a.m. While still en route, they learned of a person possibly trapped inside.

As soon as they arrived, they saw smoke still billowing from the home. After suppressing the flames, crews searched the house and found a woman.

Paramedics performed CPR before transporting her to an area hospital where she passed away.

Fire officials have set up a GoFundMe page to help Thomas with medical and funeral expenses as well as property loss.

