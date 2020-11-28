Paralyzed puppy from abusive home is thriving thanks to physical therapy

An adorable puppy named Goldie is getting a second chance at life thanks to rescue teams in Fort Lauderdale.

Goldie was abused, kept in a small wire cage, and was malnourished.

"She'd been dumped in a park," April Lowe, a foster parent with Good Karma Pet Rescue, said. "And a Good Samaritan found her and contacted our rescue."

Goldie was taken in by Good Karma Pet Rescue. According to WSVN, Goldie's previous owners neglected her and nearly starved her to death. Her legs were paralyzed, her spine was deformed and her tail was mutilated because of an at-home amputation.

With the help of the Athletix Rehab and Recovery rehabilitation center, Goldie is going through physical therapy to help her learn to walk again.

Rescuers say despite what Goldie went through, she is a loving and spunky puppy.

"This girl has such an amazing story - from backyard breeder to being abandoned in a park and then rescued by a Good Samaritan who brought her to us! She is improving every day with the help of her foster mama, April, and physical therapist, Kyle!"

Although she has a long road ahead, her helpers say they are confident that will be close to 100% recovery.