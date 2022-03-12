Panic after masked man threatens to shoot-up Long Island movie theater

article

A man was arrested after an incident that caused panic at a Long Island movie theater.

Suffolk County Police say that Luis Perez was in Theater 10 of Regal Deer Park & IMAX at Tanger Outlets on Friday night around 11 p.m.

They say he put a ski mask on and told a group of minors sitting behind him that he had a gun, and then proceeded to put his hands in his pockets.

Police say that caused people in the theater to panic and run out the exit doors.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

An off-duty Lloyd Harbor police officer, who was in the same theater, detained Perez until security arrived.

Everyone was removed from the theater. K-9 Section officers searched all theaters, trash cans, and public restrooms. No weapons were found.

Perez, 55, of Bay Shore, was charged with Making a Terroristic Threat.

Advertisement

He was held overnight and was scheduled to be arraigned on Saturday.